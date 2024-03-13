Spring is in the air with Easter gifts on offer at Oscar Lodge’s Spring Open Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting Aylesbury locals to drop in and celebrate Spring during a special Open Week at Oscar Lodge on Cambridge Street from Tuesday 26th to Saturday 30th March.

Between 11am and 3pm each day that week, visitors will receive a warm welcome in the development’s cosy Owners’ Lounge, where they can enjoy free refreshments and an opportunity to take a tour of the development. Those who take a tour will also get a free Easter gift from Churchill, as well as a chance to find out more about the independent, secure and low maintenance lifestyle that can be enjoyed by those who live there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday 26th March there will also be a special Easter Crafts & Hot Crossed Buns event, with extra activities for visitors to enjoy alongside the apartment Owners and Churchill team.

Oscar Lodge, Aylesbury

Tunji Quadri, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill Retirement Living says: “We are excited to welcome everyone to our Spring Open Week at Oscar Lodge in the days leading up to Easter. It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome the local community in to join us for some seasonal fun, and for visitors to see for themselves the brand new apartments and independent lifestyle on offer here.”

Oscar Lodge is a collection one and two bedroom apartments that have each been carefully designed for easy and independent living, making the development the ideal place to spend your retirement. Each apartment is completely self-contained, allowing for peace and privacy when desired, whilst also offering use of the communal Owner’s Lounge and Coffee Bar where regular social events can be enjoyed. All Owners benefit from a secure camera entry system, 24 hour call support, an on-site Lodge Manager, and a Guest Suite where visiting family and friends can stay.