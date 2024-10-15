Spooky Stonor: Halloween adventure opens this weekend at Tumblestone Hollow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step into a magical world of spooky stories and wicked witches as part of a Halloween experience for all the family in Oxfordshire.

Stonor Park’s 850-year-old estate is staging a fang-tastic variety of activities across its gardens and magical adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow, located near Henley-on-Thames and just 45 minutes’ drive from west London.

The Moon Witch’s Halloween Adventure takes place from on Saturday 19th October and Sunday 20th October, and every day from Monday, 26th October until Sunday 3rd November, guaranteeing mystical mayhem and ghoulish goings-on to thrill families and friends.

Enjoy atmospheric readings from The Moon Witch and The Thief, part of the Tumblestone Tales series of books written especially for Stonor Park by best-selling children’s author Amy Sparkes. Following the success of her first book The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow, the story tells of a mysterious Moon Witch who attempts to snatch the special moon stone to unearth its powerful secrets.

Pumpkin carving at Stonor Park & Gardens, near Henley on Thames

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Our wonderful children’s book is based on a witch’s adventure and dastardly tricks, so it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy special readings from the book, with a spooky trail and frightful pumpkin patch all set in the picturesque parkland and playground.

“Stonor Park and Tumblestone Hollow transform into an enchanting and eerie wonderland for Halloween, offering a magical walk filled with spine-tingling surprises and captivating stories. It's a thrilling adventure that delights families of all ages in the heart of our historic grounds.”

Children are invited to join a Halloween Scavenger Hunt to uncover bewitching clues, and piecing together rhymes and riddles in a bid to win a chocolate treat.

Visitors can dress up in their most frightening finery, with prizes for the most spook-tacular outfits. There will be a Halloween photo frame perfect for your social media selfies on arrival. Feel free to simply snap, share and tag @tumblestonehollow.

Tumblestone Hollow, the adventure playground at Stonor Park

Families can also pick their own pumpkin in the pumpkin patch under the watchful eye of scarecrows, which will be designed by local schoolchildren. There will be a prize for the best scarecrow – a school visit to Tumblestone Hollow.

Pumpkin-carving (additional charges apply) will take place at 3.30pm every day but advanced booking is recommended at www.stonor.com.

Once tummies start to rumble, Tumblestone Hollow’s Rumble Hut is on hand with wood-fired pizzas with mouth-watering toppings including Petrifying Pepperoni and Terrifying Tricolore, as well as Creepy Caprino and Monstrous Margherita. There are handmade burgers, freshly made creamy hot chocolates, traditional toffee apples, and Italian ice cream with other refreshments also available.

Ticket prices are shown on the website and Stonor Park recommends booking early to get the best price. To check opening times and to book, please visit www.stonor.com