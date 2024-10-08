Spooktacular Family Halloween Disco
This event is perfect for your little ghouls and goblins, there will be plenty of games and activities to enjoy. Everyone is invited to come dressed in their best costumes and enjoy a night of family entertainment. There will be prizes for the most creative outfits, so don’t hold back on the Halloween spirit!
Tickets for the Family Halloween Disco are on sale now for £8 and can be purchased in person at the Lace Hill Centre and Buckingham Tourist Information Centre. Advanced booking is recommended, as this event sells out fast.
Councillor Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: "On behalf of Buckingham Town Council, we are delighted to host our annual Halloween event, organised by our team at the Lace Hill Community Centre. Everyone is welcome, but please be sure to book tickets early! My fellow councillors and I sincerely hope you have a wonderful evening and a fantastic Halloween."
