Spooktacular Family Halloween Disco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prepare for a thrilling night of Halloween excitement as Buckingham Town Council's popular Family Halloween Disco makes its return! This fun-filled, family-friendly celebration will be held on Friday, October 25th, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at the Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is perfect for your little ghouls and goblins, there will be plenty of games and activities to enjoy. Everyone is invited to come dressed in their best costumes and enjoy a night of family entertainment. There will be prizes for the most creative outfits, so don’t hold back on the Halloween spirit!

Tickets for the Family Halloween Disco are on sale now for £8 and can be purchased in person at the Lace Hill Centre and Buckingham Tourist Information Centre. Advanced booking is recommended, as this event sells out fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: "On behalf of Buckingham Town Council, we are delighted to host our annual Halloween event, organised by our team at the Lace Hill Community Centre. Everyone is welcome, but please be sure to book tickets early! My fellow councillors and I sincerely hope you have a wonderful evening and a fantastic Halloween."