Special guests announced to join groundbreaking 'Sing Out For Mental Health' concert in Aylesbury

Community Choir champion, Jill Neenan, has brought together four well-known, multitalented performers to join her and much-loved TV & radio personality Andy Collins in a ground-breaking concert, Sing Out For Mental Health, at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this spring. Raising much-needed funds for mental health charities, whilst entertaining hundreds with the power of uplifting music and song.

David Rhys, Jim Aldcroft, Daisy Amphlett & Rebecca Izard will join Andy, Jill and her choir of 200 singers from The Wing & Wendover Singers Community Choirs and Wendover Children's Choir. Raising awareness about the positive impact singing can have on mental health with all profits to be donated to much-needed mental health charities MIND (National), Lindengate (Wendover) and SPACE (Aylesbury).

Jill Neenan comments “All my guests are hand-picked for being top of their game. They bring an incredible & versatile combination of stunning vocals, polished musicianship and breath-taking musical theatre performances . I am so excited to perform together with them and can’t wait for us all to be on stage, together with Andy and my choirs, for a magical evening of uplifting music & song, raising funds for fantastic charities.”