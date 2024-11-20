Special gifts for emergency services at Bucks attraction this Christmas
Any Blue Light Card holders are entitled to 30% off a Kew Little Pigs membership, giving them a discount of £19 per visit.
The 30% discount is also available on the farm's Piggy Pet and Play sessions, and Pig Enthusiast experience.
During the pandemic the farm worked closely with frontline workers giving them access of animal interactions, which many said were soothing and therapeutic during the highly stressful time.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We are in awe of the good work that our emergency series do and we wanted to reward their selflessness with a little gift from us.
"Spending time with animals is so therapeutic and relaxing, particularly here at Kew Little Pigs where you can actually go into the pets and play with the pigs, piglets and other animals. It really is the perfect tonic when life gets stressful."
To find out more about the Blue Light Card discount go to www.kewlittlepigs.com
Olivia added: "With Christmas coming it really is a time for reflection and thanks, and we are so happy to be giving thanks to our key workers in this way. You are part of what makes this country so special."