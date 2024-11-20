Special gifts for emergency services at Bucks attraction this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning animal attraction is saying a huge thank you to emergency services this Christmas by offering them discounted experiences and a special club membership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any Blue Light Card holders are entitled to 30% off a Kew Little Pigs membership, giving them a discount of £19 per visit.

The 30% discount is also available on the farm's Piggy Pet and Play sessions, and Pig Enthusiast experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pandemic the farm worked closely with frontline workers giving them access of animal interactions, which many said were soothing and therapeutic during the highly stressful time.

Adults and children alike benefit from interactions with animals - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We are in awe of the good work that our emergency series do and we wanted to reward their selflessness with a little gift from us.

"Spending time with animals is so therapeutic and relaxing, particularly here at Kew Little Pigs where you can actually go into the pets and play with the pigs, piglets and other animals. It really is the perfect tonic when life gets stressful."

To find out more about the Blue Light Card discount go to www.kewlittlepigs.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia added: "With Christmas coming it really is a time for reflection and thanks, and we are so happy to be giving thanks to our key workers in this way. You are part of what makes this country so special."