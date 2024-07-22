Space racers at Discover Bucks Museum
Time to get creative with your space themed racers!
Wednesday 31 July & 21 August – Space Racers
Make a space monster glider and a flying straw-rocket to race: which will fly further?
You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own space picture
£4.00 per participant.
Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm
Suitable for ages 3+ (younger children welcome).
