Space racers at Discover Bucks Museum

By AMY PONTER
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:20 BST
Time to get creative with your space themed racers!

Wednesday 31 July & 21 August – Space Racers

Make a space monster glider and a flying straw-rocket to race: which will fly further?

You can also:– colour in an alien to add to our weird and wonderful space mural– use our play corner– try out our activity sheets, colouring and wordsearches– learn how to use the sgraffito method to create your own space picture

£4.00 per participant.

Timings: Drop in anytime between 10am – 3pm

Suitable for ages 3+ (younger children welcome).

discoverbucksmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/58428?catID=56752

