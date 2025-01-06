Snow hogs: Adorable images show cute piglets enjoying their first time in the snow

Snowy scenes at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, Bucks - Animal News Agency

These adorable images show cute piglets enjoying the snow for the first time at their Amersham farm home.

It really has been a week of firsts for Kew Little Pigs' latest mum Blossom and her piglets, and after their first foray into the outside pens, they all enjoyed a winter experience when the farm was covered in a blanket of snow.

The piglets loved exploring their new environment and were curious to find out what the snow was, but the fun was short-lived as the rain soon came down and the party was over.

There was still time for us to capture a few adorable snaps though. How cute!

Mummy Blossom showing her piglet around the different looking enclosure - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "The piglets are so little, everything is a first time experience, and it was so adorable to see them interacting with their new snow covered environment.

"Farm staff were on hand to ensure that the snow wasn't too much for the little pigs, and it was an enjoyable day all round."

Kew Little Pigs is currently offering a huge discount to families who would like to come and visit. Currently family tickets to the farm are discounted by 50% meaning that more people are flocking to see the gorgeous piglets.

Kew Little Pigs is the UK's leading breeder of miniature pigs, and all of the piglets born at the farm go on to be pets in people's loving homes.

Anyone who wants to buy a pig must take part in a pig keeping course and demonstrate that they have room for their new arrival.

To buy a family ticket and find out more go to www.kewlittlepigs.com