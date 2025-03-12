Six free library concerts for all the family in April and May

Concerts designed to capture the imaginations of young people are coming to a library near you this spring...

As part of their mission to inspire a new generation of audiences, Chiltern Arts is partnering with Buckinghamshire Libraries to bring you six completely free Library Concerts. Working with outstanding young musicians, these programmes feature 30 minutes of music and chat, followed by the chance to meet the musicians and see their instruments!

Tickets are free and everyone is welcome: tickets can be https://chilternarts.com/listenup-listenin/family-events/

Scottish TunesGuitar & Flute | JKL DuoSaturday 26th April 2025

Princes Risborough Library 10am Wendover Library 1pm Aylesbury Library 3pm

Jacopo and Kerry share with you some of the Scottish tunes adapted especially for them. After their performance, you can come and have a chat and ask them anything you like!

Music for a QueenLute & Singer | Londinium ConsortSaturday 3rd May 2025

Aylesbury Library 10am Gerrards Cross Library 1pm Burnham Library 3pm

Ever seen a lute up close? Come and hear Emanuele and Rachel perform music written for Queen Elizabeth I — and afterwards, come and say hello and find out more about them and their music.