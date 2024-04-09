Sim Sensations get racers revved up at Silverstone Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Museum has launched its latest attraction, announcing the arrival of the Sim Suite At Silverstone, equipped with the UK’s leading racing simulators geared to offering a hyper-realistic racing experience. Sky Sports F1 analyst and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Simulator driver, Anthony Davidson, visited Silverstone Museum to officially unveil its new bespoke, purpose-built space at the home of British motor racing.

The state-of-the-art sims are situated in a new futuristic style, custom-built space at the Museum, which is located trackside of the world-renowned Silverstone race circuit. The new Sim Suite At Silverstone, which is also available to hire for private events, parties and corporate bookings, is exclusively designed to entertain everyone from motorsport fans and pro-gamers to Museum visitors seeking an exhilarating and adrenaline-fuelled unique experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone Museum CEO, Phil Lawrie, said: “We are thrilled to officially open our new Sim Suite At Silverstone and are proud to have established Silverstone Museum as one of the UK’s best sim racing destinations. It is an amazing addition to our offering and will enhance the world-class experience we provide to over 150,000 visitors to the Museum each year.

The new Sim suite at Silverstone Museum

“We’ve transformed an area of the Museum dedicated to house our precision-engineered racing sims, endorsed by professional racers and simulation experts, which deliver an authentic and exhilarating racing experience like no other. Every aspect of the revolutionary rigs, alongside the ultra-realistic graphics, are designed to take drivers to the next level, offering a fully immersive racing experience that is second to none.”

The high-spec sims allow anyone getting into the driving seat to race the iconic Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, in a car of their choice, with the capability to compare lap times with other sim suites across the world. The industry-leading sim racing space, utilised by professional racing drivers and sponsored by Radical Motorsport, integrates state-of-the-art technology in both hardware and software with rigs supplied by Digital-Motorsports - a global leader in simulators.

Matthew Phillips, Head of Retail and Commercial Experiences at Silverstone Museum, added: “We are delighted to open our Sim Suite At Silverstone, the new attraction is an outstanding addition to the exceptional visitor experience at the Museum. The Sim Suite At Silverstone is an arena for future esports tournaments, with plans to host professional private and external competitions and tournaments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening of the new facility, the Museum announced its exclusive competition to set the fastest lap this Easter, which will run until April 14th. Competitive drivers booking the exhilarating racing simulator experience at the Museum will have the chance to win a pair of hospitality tickets to the Radical Cup at Silverstone on July 27th – 28th.

The new Sim suite at Silverstone Museum

Determined drivers who want to get behind the wheel for the ultimate racing simulator experience can secure their space now. When booking in advance, rapid racers can enjoy 20% off with sessions booked online costing £20 versus £25 on the day.