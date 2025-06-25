Set sail for summer fun with the Princes Risborough Summer Treasure Trail

Ahoy, Princes Risborough! A brand-new adventure is coming ashore this July as part of Risborough Festival Week — and it’s perfect for families looking for fun and free entertainment.

From Saturday 5th July to Sunday 13th July, children (with their trusty grown-ups) are invited to take part in the Risborough Summer Treasure Trail, a light-hearted, pirate-themed hunt along Princes Risborough High Street.

This year’s trail tells the tale of Captain Blackbeard of Risborough, whose cheeky parrot has gone missing just days before the grand festival. Now he needs help from sharp-eyed young adventurers to track down clues and recover his feathered friend.

From Saturday 5th July, trail leaflets can be collected from select participating retailers or downloaded from the Princes Risborough Town Council Website: www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk.

Participants will search participating shop windows for ‘message in bottle’ boards, each containing a hidden letter. As they gather the letters and fill in their trail sheets, they will slowly uncover the name of Captain Blackbeard’s missing parrot. Once the name is uncovered, young adventurers can head to the final stop, The Crew Café at Wades Park, to collect their reward: a free bag of treats!

This event has been kindly sponsored by Lightfoots Solicitors, a long-established firm proudly based on Princes Risborough High Street. Renowned for its award-winning legal services and strong support of community initiatives, Lightfoots is dedicated to serving clients at every stage of life.

For more information on the Summer Treasure Trail and Risborough Festival Week, please visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.