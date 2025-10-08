Seasonal shopping evening at Stoke Mandeville Stadium
Join us at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Buckinghamshire for the WheelPower Seasonal Shopping Evening – completely free to attend, with free parking available at the venue.
Support this brilliant annual fundraiser while browsing a delightful selection of unique, handcrafted Christmas gifts. With over 20 stalls showcasing everything from festive wreaths and artisan preserves to jewellery, pamper products, sporting memorabilia, and more, you’re sure to find something special this Christmas. We have something lovely for everyone plus the added convenience of complimentary entry and accessible parking for a relaxed, enjoyable evening.
This years the stall items will include:
- Hand made candles, bath bombs and pamper sets
- Homemade cakes, biscuits & mulled wine
- Christmas Wreaths
- Handmade gem stone and fused glass jewellery
- Handmade toys
- Handmade cards and fabric gifts
- Jams, savouries and chutneys
- Garden ornaments
- Craft kits
- Sporting memorabilia
- Things so sweet
- Christmas ware for tables
- … and much much more!