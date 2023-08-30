News you can trust since 1832
Searchers drummer, Scott Ottaway, to appear at Thame Psychic & Wellbeing Fair this September

Bucks-based, Ottaway, who advocates drumming as a way of helping people with their mental and emotional health, will be running a drumming workshop at the fair, organised by Deer Spirit Events, which takes place at the Spread Eagle Hotel in Thame Town Centre on Sunday September 10th.
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:04 BST

Ottaway has set up ‘Buckets for Bongos’, where he runs workshops to help people with their mental health.

He's a regular on the Deer Spirit mind body spirit circuit which includes events at Chiltern Hills Academy, Chesham on September 17th this year, and Aylesbury, Grange School, a two day event on 30th September and 1st October 2023.

The Thame Psychic & Wellbeing Fair features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, retail stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, and psychic, tarrot, shamanic and intuitive readers - offering one-to-one readings.

Workshops and talks cover dowsing, Tai-chi history, intuition, energy and sound healing.

Visit: www.deerspirit.co.uk.

