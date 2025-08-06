Save the date for Hospice Garden Party
Party-goers can look forward to regular attractions like cream teas, live music, a dog show, Pimms tent and a wide range of speciality, locally produced food and drink. There will also be a Shop Local Village with a variety of artisan gifts to browse.
The family-friendly event draws crowds in the thousands who come to soak up the festival atmosphere and enjoy the opportunity to explore the extensive grounds of Ashridge House, which has played host for 21 years to what is now the best-attended event in the charity’s fundraising calendar.
Nearly 5,000 people made the most of the warm sunshine last year, raising over £43,000 for the Berkhamsted-based charity.
The Garden Party is a chance to show support for the Hospice and help to raise the over £6m needed every year to fund its free care and support for people facing life-limiting illnesses in West Herts and South Bucks.
Live music from Choir on the Green, The James Trio, and a ukelele band will entertain the crowds throughout the afternoon. Children can look forward to circus skills, face painting, and craft activities like sand art.
Advance tickets priced £8 for adults and £4 for children over 3 are available online. Children under 3 are free. www.stfrancis.org.uk/gardenparty