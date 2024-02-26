Save the Date: A unique Photography Exhibition and Empowerment Evening on 14 March 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This special event is held in remembrance of Sharon Berry Rothero; a former photography client who sadly passed away shortly after her shoot and made a lasting impression on Hannah with her strength, positivity and outlook on life. A donation of the profits from this event will be made to Florence Nightingale Hospice in her honour, at the request of Sharon’s family.

“I will be showcasing a collection of photographs that beautifully capture the essence of authenticity and reality, in the hope that they inspire people to embrace their bodies with love and appreciation, no matter what society says. In Sharon’s words, life is too short to not love what you do with it, and this applies to our own self worth and confidence too”, Hannah explains.

The event will allow people to step into a world where all shapes, sizes, and identities are celebrated with open arms, with each image telling a powerful story of self-acceptance, diversity and strength, direct from the subject themselves.

Group shot from a women in fitness empowerment session

Hannah said “the evening of empowerment and inspiration will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world with confidence. You will have the opportunity to take part in tailor made workshops, be entertained by live music from Lex Gibbon and hear from special guests who have walked the path of self-love and body acceptance; I hope this will inspire you to start or continue your own journey of self-discovery and love.”

Everyone is welcome to come as they are, to bring their friends and family, and immerse themselves in an evening of acceptance, joy, and empowerment that will leave them feeling inspired and ready to embrace their beautiful self!

The event is at 7.00pm on Thursday 14th March at Library Bar, Aylesbury, HP20 2RN.

Tickets are available online (a small booking fee applies) and can be found here.

Tickets include entry, welcome gift, programme and drink on arrival.