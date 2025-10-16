Rt. Hon David Davis MP: A life in front-line politics

RT. Hon David Davis MP

Rt. Hon. David Davis MP talks about his long, sometimes turbulent, always interesting career in the front-line of British politics. He was first elected to Parliament in 1987.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Minister, Conservative Party Chairman, Member of Parliament and doughty campaigner, David Davis is one of the best-known politicians in Britain and frequently appears locally and nationally on television and in the press. He campaigned unsuccessfully to be Conservative Party leader, was prominent in the BREXIT campaign and has been Shadow Deputy Prime Minister.

David has is a leading figure on the Conservative backbenches, campaigning on issues including Brexit, civil liberties, educational reform, tax fairness, against compulsory Digital ID and over the controversial sentencing of nurse Lucy Letby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come and listen to him talk about his life in politics, the future of the Conservative Party and much else and ask questions too.

Free tickets can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rt-hon-david-davis-mp-in-conversation-with-mark-seddon-tickets-1819837465849?aff=oddtdtcreator