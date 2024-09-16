Rockstar and acclaimed Improv expert to appear at Aylesbury's Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local rock star, Scott Ottaway, and Thame-based improvisation expert, Matt Sparkes, are set to appear at the Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show on Saturday, September 28th, at the Grange School.

Ottaway, who has toured all over the world with the Searchers, famous for their sixties hit ‘Needles and Pins’, will be running one of his popular drumming for wellbeing workshops.

Sparkes, who performs in theatres and festivals around the country, will be holding an Improv workshop, which he says will helps people with personal growth and creativity.

“Improv helps you build confidence, connect with others, and experience the joy of spontaneous play,” Sparkes says. “This workshop is perfect for those seeking personal growth and emotional well-being in a supportive, fun environment.”

Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

On drumming for wellbeing, Scott Ottaway adds: “Drumming helps release endorphins, improves coordination, and provides a powerful emotional outlet. It’s a unique stress-relief experience, enhancing focus, and fostering a sense of community.”

Aylesbury’s Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, run by Bucks based company, Deer Spirit Events, once again, promises a rich line-up of holistic therapists, spiritual and wellbeing experts and readers specialising in tarot, shamanic practices, mediumship and angel readings.

The event also features a variety of retailers offering crystals, handmade jewellery, and wellbeing products. Additional workshops and talks cover topics such as healing, journaling, psychometry, crystals and tarot.

"This show offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with yourself, find clarity, and nourish your mind, body and spirit,” says organiser, Julie Fenn, of Deer Spirit. “It’s the perfect place to relax, recharge and explore new tools for improving your overall wellbeing.”

www.deerspirit.co.uk.