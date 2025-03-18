Fun of the Fair

Buckingham Town Council is delighted to announce the return of the Spring Green Fair, on Sunday 27th April 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the historic Cattle Pens in Buckingham.

This annual event is a celebration of sustainability, creativity and community, featuring a wide range of stalls from local businesses, community organisations, and charities. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy eco-friendly crafts, discover local wildlife information, and learn about important environmental campaigns happening in the community, all while supporting sustainable initiatives.

This year’s fair promises to be bigger and better, with several exciting activities for all ages. Among the highlights are:

Buckingham Town Council will be hosting a craft stall where children can create a fun, eco-friendly game using natural materials, which they can take home and enjoy.

Wildlife Spotting and Fun with the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust: The Trust will be offering children’s seasonal wildlife spotting sheets and fun colouring-in activities, helping the little ones to connect with nature.

Creative Activities with Manor Farm: Returning once again with their signature flair, Manor Farm will provide visitors with the opportunity to help craft an eco-friendly pig using recycled materials— a perfect way to introduce children to sustainability through creative play.

River Wardens’ Wildlife Demonstrations: The River Wardens will be showcasing the fascinating wildlife found in our local rivers and ponds, offering a unique educational experience about our natural aquatic environment.

Fun for Families with Buckingham’s Climate Café Group: The Climate Café Group will be hosting a table with fun, interactive family activities, offering a great opportunity to learn about climate action in a hands-on and engaging way.

Delicious Treats from Sammi’s Vintage Ice Cream Truck: Treat yourself to some tasty ice cream, courtesy of Sammi’s Vintage Ice Cream Truck, perfect for a spring day out.

Face Painting for Children:Young visitors can enjoy face painting, with a variety of designs to choose from to make their Spring Green Fair experience even more memorable.

For those interested in local environmental issues, Buckingham’s newly formed Flood Action 4 Buckingham will be available to raise awareness about the real impact of flooding on those affected. The community group is dedicated to helping everyone understand the challenges and hardships faced by those living through it.

Finca el Monte: A stall offering a range of ecological products from around the world, providing sustainable goods and gifts to support a greener lifestyle.

Garden Organic: Experts from Garden Organic will be on hand with advice on composting, sharing tips and tricks for turning your garden waste into rich, healthy soil for your plants.

Fair Promotion

All these stalls and more!

The Spring Green Fair is a wonderful opportunity to explore local, sustainable initiatives and enjoy a fun, family-friendly atmosphere in one of Buckingham’s most historic settings. We invite all members of the community to join us for a day of learning, creativity, and celebration of all things green.

We look forward to seeing you there!