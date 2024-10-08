Renowned British artist supports hospice charity with local art exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 11th October, the St Teresa Parish Church (Beaconsfield) will host an evening of art as renowned British artist Shabs Beigh presents an art exhibition and talk, in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

The event will run from 5-7pm and will feature a showcase of Beigh’s diverse artwork, including impressionistic landscape designs, charcoal and ink drawings, and expressionist abstracts.

The art exhibition and talk promises to be an enriching experience for both art enthusiasts and those looking to learn more about the creative process. Shabs Beigh, known for his evocative and distinctive style, will offer attendees the unique opportunity to explore his techniques and inspirations. During the event, he will provide insight into his creative journey and share the influences and expertise behind his celebrated work.

Bill Richards, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Community and Events Fundraiser, shared;

Shabs Beigh Painting titled 'Floating Autumn'

“We’re very much looking forward to this event, as it’s our first art exhibition. We are very happy to be offering the Beaconsfield community a unique opportunity to speak with a well-respected British artist and view some impressive artworks.”

All proceeds from the event will go to Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, an organisation dedicated to raising over £1,000,000 for the Florence Nightingale Hospice, located at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital – which provides compassionate care to patients and families experiencing life-limiting illness to those around Buckinghamshire and its borders.

Suggested Donation: £5, with all funds going directly to the Charity.

How to RSVP:

To confirm your attendance, please email [email protected] or call 01494 358485.