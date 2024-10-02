Region's biggest Free Fashion Weekend returns to centre:mk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The region’s biggest fashion and beauty event, Fashion Weekend, is back at centre:mk, this weekend, on 5th and 6th October.

The highly anticipated free event will showcase the latest looks and trends from the ever-increasing line-up of brands and retailers, such as Reiss, Mango, John Lewis & Partners, H Beauty, Jigsaw, Mint Velvet and many more.

With catwalk shows on the hour, every hour from 11am each day, visitors can enjoy style talks, beauty demos, pop ups and special offers on the day, making this an event not to be missed for all fashion and beauty lovers.

Featuring over 35 retailers, models and dancers will be giving fashion inspiration on the catwalk with outfits and accessories selected by the Fashion Weekend stylist over two action-packed days. With two additional stages for talks between shows, stylists including TV’s Annaleise Dayes will be sharing their top tips for Autumn Fashion and how to wear the latest trends, as well as beauty and make-up demos from the professionals from Huda Beauty, Hourglass, Guerlain and Clarins to name but a few. Talks this Autumn will also include a Jo Malone scent masterclass, Apple tech talk and even Christmas decoration tips, to make sure your home looks the best it can be this festive season.

Dancers and models on the catwalk all weekend

There will also be a wide range of pop-ups in the hall offering free mini-makeovers, free samples, style advice and special discounts on the range of looks available this autumn. You’ll also find promotional desks located around the centre offering visitors goody bags, giving information about the show schedule for the day and highlighting where the participating retailers can be found in the centre.

Kim Priest, Head of Marketing at centre:mk said, “We are looking forward once again to our fashion weekend, one of our biggest events of the year. With new retailers Mint Velvet and Castore featuring in the show for the first time, we are really excited to showcase this season’s latest looks, colours, and styles from our stores. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this ever-popular, completely free event”

For all the latest information about what’s happening at centre:mk this Autumn go to www.centremk.com/whats-on/