Reformer Pilates lands at Pegasus Gym, Aylesbury

Pegasus Gym, Aylesbury is proud to announce the launch of Reformer Pilates, now available as part of our expanding class and wellness offering!

Known for its cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive fitness services, Pegasus Gym is raising the bar once again by introducing this sought-after discipline to its members. Reformer Pilates combines traditional Pilates techniques with a specially designed machine to deliver a full-body workout that improves strength, flexibility, posture, and core stability—all while being gentle on the joints.

Why Reformer Pilates?

Unlike mat-based Pilates, the reformer uses a system of springs and pulleys that allow for controlled resistance and support, making it suitable for everyone—from beginners to elite athletes, from those recovering from injury to anyone simply looking to build a stronger, more aligned body.

Pegasus community educated about Reformer Pilates by Master trainer Julie

“Reformer Pilates is a game-changer,” said Pegasus Gym director - Steven Cook. “It’s low-impact but incredibly effective. We’re excited to offer something that not only enhances performance for gym-goers and athletes but also promotes rehabilitation, recovery, and total-body wellness.”

Classes are now live, led by qualified instructors in a dedicated, calming space designed for focus and flow. Whether you’re looking to tone, recover, or challenge yourself in a new way, Pegasus Gym’s Reformer Pilates sessions are the perfect addition to your routine.

Spaces are limited due to the specialized equipment, so early booking is strongly recommended. There are Non Pegasus Member and Pegasus Member Rates Available to purchase online.

Location: Pegasus Gym, Aylesbury

Pegasus community being put through their paces with Reformer Pilates

Now running weekly!

Book via the Pegasus Gym app or speak to reception today

For more information, visit www.pegasusgym.co.uk or follow us on social media for live updates and class schedules.

Feel stronger. Move better. Live balanced—at Pegasus Gym.