Record breaking thirteen piglet litter born at Bucks farm attraction

A Bucks attraction is celebrating a record breaking brood of piglets this week, after mummy Jilly gave birth to thirteen tiny babies.

The adorable Juliana piglets coincidentally arrived at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham on the 13th of February, with farm staff branding the date a lucky date from now on. All of the piglets are doing really well, but experienced mum Jilly, who is being watched over by proud dad Jimmy, really does have her work cut out, and will receive special support from farm staff to care for her mammoth litter.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "This really is a record breaking birth, and largest in our history here at the farm.

"Jilly is a lovely mum, and is doing so well caring for them, but we will keep a close eye on her to make sure that she gets the support she needs."

The farm is the UK's leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, and all of the piglets will go on to loving homes once they are old enough.

But for now, the adorable babies will stay with their mum at the farm attraction, which is open to the public all year round.

For the first two or more weeks visitors can only view the piglets whilst their mum focuses on their feeding and essential care.

After that small groups can enter the pig pen to meet the cute arrivals which will be announced on social media.

Farm workers live streamed the birth of the piglets, with thousands of people around the world tuning in to see them arrive into the world on Tik Tok, YouTube and on the farm's website.

Olivia, who started the business in 2010, added: "Pigs really do make amazing pets, and spending time with them is so relaxing and fun. From what we are seeing on social media we will have plenty of visitors wanting to come and spend time with the piglets, it's going to be really fun."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com