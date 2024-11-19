Real reindeers at Bisham Abbey for Lunch with Santa event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bisham Abbey will be welcoming some special visitors this December, as reindeer from Riverways Farm in Twyford will be guests of honour at the venue’s Lunch with Santa event, which takes place on December 8.

The two friendly reindeer who will be making the journey to Bisham Abbey are called Dasher and Dancer, and according to the Riverways team, they enjoy nothing better than showing off and meeting new friends.

Stacey Caswell, Serco Leisure's Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said: “There’s something magical about reindeer! They truly symbolise Christmas, which makes them the perfect guests for our special Lunch with Santa event, where parents and kids get a delicious meal, a gift from Santa for the young ones, and afterwards a chance to spend some quality time with our furry friends from Riverways Farm.

“As well as Lunch with Santa, we’ve also got Christmas Party Nights at Bisham Abbey, with spaces still available at our December 12th and 14th events. Anyone booking a spot at one of our party nights can get 15% off accommodation, which includes a hearty full-English or continental breakfast.”

A Threeways Farm reindeer

Lunch with Santa takes place on December 8 and 15, starting at 1pm and finishing at 2.30pm. Please note, only the event on the 8th will feature reindeer. Tickets are priced at £25 for adults and £30 for children. The child’s ticket price includes a special gift from Santa.

For all bookings at Bisham Abbey, either call their reception on 01628 476911, or contact the venue via its website: https://www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/abbey/contact-us/

For more details of all festive offers at the abbey, check out its dedicated Christmas Events page: https://www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/abbey/celebrations/christmas