Ready, Steady, Go to Buckingham’s Annual Pancake Races
Fortified Gym, who are located on Castle Street, will be prepping participants ahead of the races so make sure to arrive on time to take part in the warm-up.
Entry to take part is free, just turn up with your frying pan, headscarf, and apron to race. Please also wear suitable clothing and shoes if you wish to participate. The categories for this event are 5 years and under, 6-11 years, 12-17 years, adults, team relay, and new this year will be a walking race! Winners of each race will receive a yummy prize.
If you wish to take part in the team relay category, your team should consist of four people. You can enter as a business, family, or as a group of friends.
Spectators will also have plenty to do. The giant deckchair will be making a return along with the pop-up Art in the Market table. Enjoy getting creative outdoors with free use of art materials which include watercolours and art pastels.
Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “The Town Centre and Events Committee is looking forward to the annual Pancake Races which is a family event where people compete on the green adjacent to St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church. It’s always rewarding seeing how many mums and dads bring their children along to this community event which is ably supported by Buckingham Town Council who have a strong and dedicated events team which enables such events to take place.”