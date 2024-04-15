RCTA Floating Market on Grand Union canal towpath at Marsworth Reservoir
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding an floating market on the towpath of the Grand Union canal towpath at Marsworth Reservoir
From Lock 39 to Lock 40 Towpath on Reservoir side, Tring, Bucks 27th and 28th of April 2024.
There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.
See our website for more details rcta.org.uk