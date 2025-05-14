Pub Noodle! TikTok star’s Buckinghamshire pub to take part in Pot Noodle giveaway this Bank Holiday

This Saturday 24th May, The Russell Arms in Aylesbury will take part in Pot Noodle’s national giveaway campaign - Pub Noodle.

The pub is run by TikTok personality @daddymaycooks (Roly May), known for his pub-style cooking videos, and is a favourite among locals. From 3–4pm, the pub will offer free Pot Noodles to customers, as well as lots of fun branded merchandise including bucket hats, reusable pint glasses, stickers and more. There’s no purchase required, and the activation is open to anyone while stocks last.

Pot Noodle is set to fuel the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend with a series of pop-ups that are sure to satisfy mid-afternoon peckish-ness across the country.

Introducing Pub Noodle – a one-hour giveaway uniting two British favourites: a pint and a pot noodle.

It’s not a Hot Tap... It's a Pot Tap.

With sales data highlighting that Pot Noodle sales spike around Bank Holiday moments, when Brits are looking for a quick fix to satisfy their hunger - the brand is coming to the rescue with free Pot Noodles ‘on tap’ at various locations on Saturday 24th May, from 3-4pm.

Customers at select boozers in Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff and Aylesbury with receive a free Pot Noodle – with absolutely no strings attached to get their hands on one of two iconic flavours: Chicken & Mushroom or Original Curry. In addition, there will be branded merch on offer including reusable pint glasses, bucket hats and stickers included in the giveaway.

The Russell Arms, recently opened by much-loved social media star @daddymaycooks (Roland May), who boasts 1.5m TikTok followers and is known for his wholesome pub-inspired recipes, is one of the Pub Noodle locations set to snack-isfy punters.

Madeleine Boulton, Senior Brand Manager at Pot Noodle said: “Pub Noodle is the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up to those enjoying a day out with friends this Bank Holiday – after all, nothing fills a hole like a Pot Noodle.

“Local boozers are of course much-loved institutions where we know many will be on the weekend, so we thought we’d bring the two together as the ultimate pairing. We hope a delicious free snack will see many a pub-goer through the afternoon – and watch this space, a Pub Noodle could be on its way to a pub near you soon”.