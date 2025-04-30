Princes Risborough Town Council to light beacon in honour of VE Day 80th Anniversary

VE Day 80th Anniversary

Princes Risborough Town Council is proud to announce its participation in a nationwide tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, by lighting a commemorative Beacon on the evening of Thursday, 8th May 2025.

This event is part of a coordinated effort across the UK to remember and reflect on the end of World War II in Europe. Risborough residents, families, and friends are warmly invited to gather at the Stratton Memorial Garden, Long Hide (HP27 0JX) from 8:25 PM, with the formal proceedings beginning at 8:45 PM.

The evening will feature a series of readings, culminating in the lighting of the Beacon at 9:30 PM in the Stratton Memorial Garden.

For the latest information, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.