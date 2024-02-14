Princes Risborough retirees to hold a Winter Warmer coffee and cake event for Rennie Grove Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 10.30am to 12.30pm on Wednesday 21st February everyone is welcome to step out of the cold and into the warmth of the development’s friendly Owners’ Lounge, where they can enjoy coffee, cake and a chat in return for a small donation.

All of the money raised will go to Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in Herts and Bucks.

Tunji Quadri, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Winter Warmer event to raise funds for such a great charity, to help it continue its vital work. Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle, friendship and community spirit on offer here.”

Churchill’s Winter Warmer events take place throughout February at its retirement developments across the country, with all the money raised going towards local causes chosen by its apartment Owners and Colleagues.

Chiltern Lodge is a collection of warm, stylish, energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments designed for independent living. Boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now, the apartments come with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager, and a 24 hour emergency Careline service.