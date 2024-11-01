Princes Risborough prepares for a magical Christmas Lights Switch On

Mark the start of the festive season and join Princes Risborough Town Council on Saturday 30th November for Princes Risborough's annual Christmas Lights Switch On event!

Princes Risborough High Street will once again come alive with Christmas festivities on Saturday 30th November for their annual Christmas Lights Switch On event.

The event organised by Princes Risborough Town Council spans three hours, running from 3pm-6pm and will see the local community and visitors come together in joyous harmony for the return of the Ice Rink, Santa’s Grotto, and festive live entertainment. Additional entertainment for this year includes an elf academy workshop where children will be guided by a senior elf to graduate as honorary Christmas elves, mastering essential elf skills like crafts, singing, telling silly jokes, and determining who's naughty or nice!

A main stage located in front of the historic Market House will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon, with performances from local primary and secondary schools, and fun-time four-piece covers band ‘Pat & The Butchers’. Additional music from the Ellesborough Silver Band and Princes Risborough Ukulele Group will appear along the High Street throughout the afternoon.

Food and refreshments from local vendors will have a vast array to keep you well-fed, including gourmet burgers from Really Good Sausages, Burgers, & BBQ Bites, delicious crepes from local retailer La Crepe Escape, Afro-Caribbean food from Divine Meals and more.

The festive afternoon is the perfect opportunity for High Street retailers and hospitality, local businesses, organisations, and charities to build their own profiles and raise much-needed funds for their own projects.

Within the final hour of the event, the Princes Risborough Christmas Lights will be switched on by Pantomime Star Maeve Byrne who is playing Emily Darling at Aylesbury Waterside Theatres ‘The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook’.

Lightfoots Solicitors have kindly sponsored Santa’s Grotto for the 2024 Lights Switch On event. Jenny Shaw, Head of Marketing at Lightfoots Solicitors said “Lightfoots Solicitors are proud to sponsor the Princes Risborough Christmas Lights Switch On 2024. We are excited to take part in the festivities and spread some Christmas cheer!”.

Hazlemere Window Company Ltd have kindly sponsored the Elf Academy Workshop for the 2024 Lights Switch On event. Rachel Braham-Hill, Managing Director at Hazlemere said “Hazlemere are excited to be supporting this years’ Christmas Light Switch On, especially as so many of our team live in and around Princes Risborough and look forward to it every year. It certainly kicks off the Christmas celebrations in my own family and we’ll be walking into town with the Elf Academy Workshop as our first stop”.

Cllr Alan Frost, Chair of the Events and Public Relations Committee commented: “It’s that time of year again! We’re excited to kick off the festive season with our Christmas Lights Switch On evening. Our recent survey shows that this event is one of the most appreciated by our community, and we have fantastic participants lined up to make this year extra special. Join us early and stay late for a wonderful evening filled with joy and celebration. Looking forward to seeing you all there!”

The North West Chilterns Community Board have kindly supported Princes Risborough Town Council with the cost of the Christmas Lights infrastructure this year. Cllr Matthew Walsh, Chairman for the North West Chilterns Community Board, said: “We are delighted to sponsor this fantastic event which initiates the start of the festivities. This is a special time of year and we are looking forward to the celebrations and seeing the lights in their glory.”

For the latest information or if you would like to take part, please go to www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.