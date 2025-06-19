Princes Risborough gears up for Festival Week and Street Festival

Risborough Festival Week will take place from Saturday, July 5th to Saturday, July 12th, 2025 and includes over 80 events throughout the week for the community to enjoy.

Princes Risborough Town Council is proud to once again celebrate the vibrant spirit of the town and its close-knit community through the 2025 Festival Week. This year’s programme combines much-loved traditions that reflect Princes Risborough’s rich heritage with a host of exciting new events, showcasing the diverse range of activities available throughout the parish.

The complete Festival Week schedule is now available online at www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk. Printed copies have been delivered to households in Princes Risborough, with surrounding parishes receiving theirs later in the month. With a wealth of events created by the community, for the community, the Town Council extends sincere thanks to all the individuals, businesses, and charities whose time, effort, and generosity have made the festival possible.

The week-long celebrations will culminate in the much-anticipated annual Street Festival, taking place on Saturday, 12th July. Princes Risborough’s High Street will come alive with vibrant entertainment, a wide variety of community stalls, and a fantastic display of community spirit, promising a day of fun for all ages.

Risborough Summer Festival

No Risborough Street Festival would be complete without a trip to the beach – and this year is no exception! The much-loved man-made beach will be making its return to Market Square, offering a seaside escape right in the heart of town. This popular attraction is proudly sponsored by Local Car and Van Rental, a valued local business based in Bell Street. So, dust off your flip-flops and get ready for some sun-soaked fun!

Get into the festival spirit with fabulous, festival-themed face painting. From 1:00pm to 6:00pm, the talented team from Sunday’s Faces will be offering free face painting. This activity is proudly sponsored by two local businesses: Dukes Wine Bar, who are located on Duke Street and will be open throughout the Summer Festival, and Whiteline Motorcycles, who offer DVSA-approved motorcycle training courses right here in Risborough.

As you explore the variety of stalls lining the High Street, keep an eye out for the spectacular peacock stilt walkers as they bring colour and charm to the festival grounds — sponsored by playground equipment supplier Caloo and Church Street-based modern law firm BWK Solicitors. From 2:00 pm onwards, Bucks Bear will also be making a special appearance, thanks to the support of Bucks Radio. Don’t miss the opportunity to snap a photo or share a smile with these beloved characters!

The main stage will be set against the backdrop of the iconic Market House building. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can enjoy a lineup of entertainment, including performances by local schools, performing arts students, and live sets from Leech, The Weathertop Preachers, and The Groove Generation. The main stage is proudly sponsored by Chris Stanley of The Mortgage Store, who are based in the Literary Institute on the High Street.

Colourful deckchairs at Risborough Summer Festival

Bringing a sense of magic to this year’s festivities, a giant bubble artist will delight audiences with displays of floating, glistening bubbles that dance in the summer sunlight. This attraction is sponsored by Kingshills Estate Agents, an innovative estate agency offering sales, lettings and estate management covering Buckinghamshire.

Young adventurers are invited to join hands-on circus skills workshops with a playful pirate twist. Workshops will be running from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. No experience is needed, just a sense of adventure and a willingness to get involved in the fun. This interactive experience is sponsored by Aircon Services, a local company based in Summerleys Road Business Park, specialising in professional air conditioning solutions for businesses.

Back by popular demand, the steel band will once again bring its uplifting rhythms to the High Street. Festival-goers are invited to relax and soak up the sun while enjoying the soothing sounds of the steel drums—an atmosphere that captures the true spirit of summer. This feature is proudly sponsored by Hazlemere Windows, a local business with 40 years of truly magical home improvements under their belt.

The main sponsor of the 2025 Risborough Summer Festival is Lightfoots Solicitors, a long-established firm proudly based on Princes Risborough High Street. Renowned for its award-winning legal services and strong support of community initiatives, Lightfoots is dedicated to serving clients at every stage of life. Louise Hazell, Partner and Head of Residential Conveyancing at Lightfoots Solicitors, said: “Lightfoots Solicitors is thrilled to be the headline sponsor of Risborough Festival 2025; we love being a part of this exciting celebration of our town and community. Lightfoots Solicitors was founded in 1853, with our Princes Risborough office opening more recently in 2018. Now with five offices, we provide legal services to clients across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and beyond. Princes Risborough is a great place to live, work and play, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Risborough Summer Festival 2025 returns from 5th July to 12th July

Councillor Matthew Walsh, Town Mayor and Chair of Princes Risborough Town Council, commented: “One of the highlights of the summer is the Risborough Festival, now proudly in its ninth year under the management of the Town Council. As Town Mayor, I’m truly looking forward to a packed week celebrating and showcasing the very best our wonderful town has to offer.”

Councillor Alan Frost, Chair of the Events and Public Relations Committee at Princes Risborough Town Council, added: “This week-long event is all about shining a light on what makes our community special—its people, its culture, and its collective energy. We’re especially excited about the grand finale, which will bring everyone together for a day to remember. Fingers crossed for a repeat of last year's weather.”

For more information on the Risborough Festival and to view the 2025 Festival Programme, please visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or search ‘Risborough Town Council’ on Facebook.