Princes Risborough Farmers Market returns with local flavours and family fun
A treat for food lovers, the market proudly features a selection of locally produced goods crafted with care by passionate makers from across the Chilterns—many located within a 40-mile radius of Princes Risborough.
Visitors can look forward to a mix of returning favourites and exciting new vendors on Saturday 26th April, offering everything from homemade ginger-based juices and handmade chocolate to traditional and flavoured breads, savoury pies, and sweet treats. Hot food fans can also indulge in delicious takeaway options from Really Good Sausages Burgers & BBQ Bites and Amor Nachos.
Basil and Crew’s Educational Mobile Farm will be making a special appearance. From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at King George V Park, visitors of all ages can meet Basil the Shetland Pony and his adorable animal friends, learning how to safely interact with and feed them in a fun, confidence-building environment.
The market is free to attend and will be held at King George V Park, Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
For the latest updates, visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or find Risborough Town Council on Facebook.