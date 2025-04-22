Princes Risborough Farmers Market returns with local flavours and family fun

Princes Risborough Farmers Market

Princes Risborough Town Council is delighted to welcome everyone back to the first Farmers Market of the year!

A treat for food lovers, the market proudly features a selection of locally produced goods crafted with care by passionate makers from across the Chilterns—many located within a 40-mile radius of Princes Risborough.

Visitors can look forward to a mix of returning favourites and exciting new vendors on Saturday 26th April, offering everything from homemade ginger-based juices and handmade chocolate to traditional and flavoured breads, savoury pies, and sweet treats. Hot food fans can also indulge in delicious takeaway options from Really Good Sausages Burgers & BBQ Bites and Amor Nachos.

Basil and Crew’s Educational Mobile Farm will be making a special appearance. From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at King George V Park, visitors of all ages can meet Basil the Shetland Pony and his adorable animal friends, learning how to safely interact with and feed them in a fun, confidence-building environment.

The market is free to attend and will be held at King George V Park, Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For the latest updates, visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or find Risborough Town Council on Facebook.