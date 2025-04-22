Princes Risborough Farmers Market returns with local flavours and family fun

By Princes Risborough Town Council
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Princes Risborough Farmers Market
Princes Risborough Town Council is delighted to welcome everyone back to the first Farmers Market of the year!

A treat for food lovers, the market proudly features a selection of locally produced goods crafted with care by passionate makers from across the Chilterns—many located within a 40-mile radius of Princes Risborough.

Visitors can look forward to a mix of returning favourites and exciting new vendors on Saturday 26th April, offering everything from homemade ginger-based juices and handmade chocolate to traditional and flavoured breads, savoury pies, and sweet treats. Hot food fans can also indulge in delicious takeaway options from Really Good Sausages Burgers & BBQ Bites and Amor Nachos.

Basil and Crew’s Educational Mobile Farm will be making a special appearance. From 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at King George V Park, visitors of all ages can meet Basil the Shetland Pony and his adorable animal friends, learning how to safely interact with and feed them in a fun, confidence-building environment.

The market is free to attend and will be held at King George V Park, Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For the latest updates, visit www.princesrisboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk or find Risborough Town Council on Facebook.

