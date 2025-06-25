Prepare to get tranquil with wellness day at Bucks micro pig farm

If you’ve ever dreamed of achieving inner peace surrounded by miniature pigs, now’s your chance.

Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham is inviting wellness seekers to swap incense for oinks at its brand-new “Piggy Zen Day”, a blissed-out blend of yoga, sound baths, animal therapy and homeopathy, all set in the serene Chiltern Hills.

Running on Saturday 19 July and again on Saturday 2 August from 10am until 3pm this unique event combines calming practices with cuddles from some of the UK’s most pampered piggies.

Visitors will enjoy a morning of yoga and sound bath therapy, followed by a healthy lunch box and the chance to spend quality time getting up close and personal with the farm’s friendly pigs. The afternoon ends with tea, coffee, cake and a gentle introduction to homeopathy from wellness expert Joanna, who will also be on hand for questions.

A very relaxed pig at Kew Little Pigs Farm in Amersham - Animal News Agency

The event is hosted at the award-winning Kew Little Pigs, known nationally for its ethical breeding and immersive miniature pig experiences. The farm has become a firm favourite for animal lovers, day-trippers and families alike, winning praise for its welfare standards and educational experiences.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said, “There’s something magical about spending time with animals, they ground you, calm you, and remind you to live in the moment. Our Piggy Zen Days are all about helping people recharge while bonding with our gentle, inquisitive pigs. We can’t wait to welcome guests to this one-of-a-kind wellness retreat.”

The yoga and sound bath sessions will be led by @the_spacelondon, while the homeopathy talk is hosted by Joanna from @like.cures.like – both of whom are active on Instagram for those wanting to learn more.

Tickets cost £80 plus VAT and spaces are limited. To book your place, email [email protected]