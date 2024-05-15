Popular Psychic & Wellbeing Fair Back in Thame in June

Experience the transformative energy of Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair -a haven for those seeking spiritual guidance, holistic healing, and unique gifts. This vibrant event, once again at the Spread-Eagle Hotel on Sunday 2nd June from 11-5pm, showcases an array of gifted readers, healers, and vendors, each bringing their special talents to enrich your mind, body, and spirit.

The fair, organised by Deer Spirit Events, features some of the region's most renowned psychic readers. Whether you're looking for tarot or angel readings, clairvoyant or shamanic insights, aura or numerology reading, our readers provide profound, personalized guidance to help you navigate life's challenges and opportunities. Each session is a journey into the mystical, offering clarity and enlightenment. For those seeking physical and emotional healing, our healers offer diverse modalities such as Reiki, reflexology, energy healing and Indian head massage. These practitioners harness ancient techniques and modern wisdom to restore balance and promote wellbeing. Experience the soothing power and leave feeling rejuvenated and centered. Don't miss the unique marketplace, where talented artisans and vendors offer a curated selection of spiritual tools, crystals, handmade jewellery, and holistic wellness products. These treasures make perfect gifts for loved ones or meaningful additions to your personal collection. “Join us at Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair for an unforgettable experience of insight, healing, and inspiration,” says Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn. “Your journey to spiritual and physical wellness begins here.”