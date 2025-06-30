Pigs beat the heat with mud baths as Bucks sizzles in 28C heat

As the UK basked in a summer scorcher this week, it wasn't just humans seeking shade and cool drinks, at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, three very savvy pigs were spotted enjoying a luxurious mud bath to keep cool.

Gizmo, Popcorn and Blossom, resident stars at the ethical miniature pig farm, were seen wallowing in their favourite muddy spot on Monday, as temperatures in Amersham soared to 28°C during the heatwave.

The pigs' cooling-off antics delighted visitors and staff alike, with farm owner Olivia Mikhail saying: "Our pigs are incredibly smart when it comes to staying cool, they instinctively head straight for the mud. It acts like natural sunblock and keeps them chilled when the heat is on. It’s such a joy to watch them having fun and taking care of themselves the way nature intended."

Kew Little Pigs, known for its ethical farming and animal welfare standards, is gearing up for its Alice in Wonderland Family Fun Days, taking place on 27th July and 17th August, and visitors are in for a treat.

Enjoying a mud bath at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham, Bucks

The whimsical family-friendly event features a fancy dress competition, croquet on the Queen’s Lawn, a “Follow the White Rabbit” treasure trail, Piggies Galore, face painting, bouncy castle, live DJ, food trucks, and free parking, all set in the enchanting backdrop of the farm’s picturesque grounds.

Tickets are £20 per person or £60 for a family of four, with bookings now open at kewlittlepigs.com.

Olivia added: “Our Alice in Wonderland days are a huge hit with families, and we’re so excited to welcome visitors back this summer. With everything from games and dressing up to spending time with our adorable pigs, it’s the perfect summer day out.”

To get 20% off your next Pet and Play session at the farm type in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you book