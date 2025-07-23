Piggy Zen Day a squealing success at Kew Little Pigs and more wellness to come this August

If you’ve ever dreamed of achieving inner peace surrounded by miniature pigs, you’re not alone, dozens of wellness seekers found just that at Kew Little Pigs Farm’s first-ever Piggy Zen Day, which proved to be a sell-out success.

Set against the serene backdrop of the Chiltern Hills, the event saw visitors enjoy a blissed-out blend of yoga, sound baths, animal therapy and homeopathy, all while bonding with some of the UK’s most pampered piggies. The unique experience struck a chord with guests, many of whom said it was the most relaxing and joyful event they’d attended in years.

With glowing feedback, smiling faces and plenty of piggy cuddles, the farm is now gearing up for its second Piggy Zen Day on August 2, and spaces are already filling fast.

The day begins with grounding yoga and sound bath therapy led by @the_spacelondon, followed by a nutritious lunch and an hour spent up close with Kew Little Pigs’ friendly miniature residents.

The afternoon finishes with tea, cake and an inspiring introduction to homeopathy with wellness expert Joanna from @like.cures.like, who will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are priced at £80 plus VAT, but guests can still grab a 25% discount using code Yoga25 – making this one-of-a-kind retreat an affordable slice of countryside calm.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We were absolutely thrilled with how our first Piggy Zen Day went. There was such a beautiful atmosphere, and seeing people unwind and connect with the animals was incredibly special. We can’t wait to welcome even more guests in August for another unforgettable day."

As one of the UK’s leading ethical attractions, and ranked in the top 10% of animal experiences worldwide, Kew Little Pigs continues to prove that kindness, fun and animal welfare can go hand in trotter.

Book your spot now at www.kewlittlepigs.com – and don’t forget to follow @kewlittlepigs for the latest events, updates and adorable piggy content.