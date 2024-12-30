Pig mummy Blossom brings her babies outside for the first time at Amersham attraction

One of the little piglets which were born just before Christmas - Animal News Agency

An adorable sight awaits visitors to a Bucks attraction this week as piglets emerge from the barn for the first time.

Mummy Blossom and her piglets are enjoying some country air for the first time this week, after the family were moved to an outside pen at Kew Little Pigs, in Old Amersham.

Blossom gave birth to four boys and four girls just before Christmas, and the piglets have been kept inside the barn over the festive period.

But now they are old enough to go out into the main farm, and as you can see from this picture they are really thriving.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Blossom is such an amazing mum and it's wonderful to see how she interacts calmly with her brood. Now that the babies are old enough they are out in the main farm, and love meeting visitors."

The farm is open throughout the Christmas holidays, and is also celebrating the return of two goats, who were stolen from the farm but later found thanks to a public appeal.

Olivia added: "The return of two of the goats is happy news, but we are still working hard to keep security tight which has been very expensive. If anyone feels that they can help us by contributing to our fundraiser that would be so appreciated."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com