Photo competition launched for Buckland villagers as part of 25th anniversary celebration

A community get together is planned at Buckland Village Hall to celebrate its 25th anniversary and a photo competition is being launched today, Wednesday, April 16 with winners to be announced at the event.

To be held on Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 9.30pm the celebration will include the presentation of prizes for the best photograph of the village, the best essay written about the village and to the winners of our 20-question quiz about Buckland, which will be posted on the website in June.

The day will include an exhibition with photographs of activity and events through the years, a children’s entertainer, lunch for senior citizens and an afternoon and evening of music and entertainment.

All ages are welcome to submit photos of their favourite view or scene in Buckland. The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 1and they should be sent by email as a jpeg to [email protected]. Please include your name, address and phone number.

Ross Holkham of Ross Holkham Photography (Wedding Photographer Based in Aylesbury | Buckinghamshire) will judge the pictures and has generously donated a free family photoshoot worth £350 as the first prize. The second prize is £100, donated by Olleco, and the third prize, £50, donated by the Buckland Old School Trust.

Said Richard Peel, Chair of the Trust, who are organising the event: “We want to bring the villagers of Buckland together, which happens too infrequently, to celebrate 25 years of the hall but also to raise its profile.

Several local businesses have pledged their support, and the details will be announced in the upcoming months. If any other Buckland businesses or other local organisations would like to support the event through sponsorship or a prize, then please get in touch.”

The hire of the hall is now £12 an hour for villagers on a weekday and £15 an hour at weekends. There is a new marquee funded through a Community Development grant from Buckinghamshire Council’s Wendover Community Board, and signage for the hall will be improved because of this grant too.

The event will be free for residents of Buckland, although there will be an opportunity to make a voluntary donation, and £10 for non-villagers.