Passing on the baton: Amersham Festival of Music 2025 marks a historic transition

After 40+ years of musical excellence, our beloved Artistic Director, Iain Ledingham, is taking his final bow this season.

The Amersham Festival of Music returns this Spring for a momentous season of concerts, celebrating over four decades of musical excellence under the direction of Iain Ledingham in his final festival as Artistic Director. While Iain will remain involved with the festival through his continued leadership of South Bucks Choral Society, this year marks the official passing of the baton to his successor, Chris Hopkins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris, a former pupil of Iain’s, brings an exceptional musical pedigree to the role. Having spent 10 years at the English National Opera (ENO) and currently serving as Head of Vocal Faculty Opera at the Royal Academy of Music, he is deeply honoured to be taking the reins from one of his musical idols.

"The Amersham Festival of Music has been such a huge part of my life, and it has been a privilege to share my passion for music with this wonderful community," said Iain Ledingham. "As I step back from my role as Artistic Director, I am delighted to welcome Chris, whose outstanding musicianship and dedication will ensure the festival continues to flourish. I can’t wait to see what the future holds under his leadership."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hopkins expressed his enthusiasm for his new role:"It’s an incredible honour to follow in Iain’s footsteps. His vision and dedication have shaped this festival into something truly special, and I look forward to building on this remarkable legacy. This year’s festival will be both a celebration of Iain’s achievements and an exciting introduction to what’s to come."

Amersham Festival’s incoming Artistic Director Chris Hopkins

This year’s festival will feature a spectacular line-up of performances, showcasing renowned orchestras, chamber ensembles, Emmy-nominated Rael Jones and Big Band Jazz Legends, the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, as well as emerging young artists and UK/European Female Harmony Champions, Amersham A Capella. The festival’s prestigious Amersham Festival Chamber Orchestra will once again take centre stage, performing orchestral masterpieces in what promises to be a triumphant farewell to Iain’s musical legacy.

The Amersham Festival continues its commitment to music education and community outreach. In November, the festival provided 18 free tickets to pupils from Amersham School and Dr. Challoner’s Grammar School for the Ronnie Scott’s All Stars Gershwin concert, offering young music students a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live jazz.

Additionally, the festival has continued its support for Bucks Music Trust (BMT) by providing bursaries and grants to help fund music lessons for young musicians in the region. Over the years, the festival has awarded more than £20,000 in financial aid, helping over 100 young musicians further their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spring 2025 Festival promises a dazzling array of concerts, including:

Amersham Festival of Music

Friday 28th March 8.00pm MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES LIVE

8.00pm MUSIC FROM THE MOVIES LIVE Sunday 30th March 6.00 pm BUCKS MUSIC TRUST IN CONCERT

6.00 pm BUCKS MUSIC TRUST IN CONCERT Friday 4th April 8.00 pm THE SYD LAWRENCE ORCHESTRA PRESENTS 'THE BIG BAND LEGENDS'

8.00 pm THE SYD LAWRENCE ORCHESTRA PRESENTS 'THE BIG BAND LEGENDS' Sunday 6th April 4.00pm AMERSHAM A CAPPELLA

4.00pm AMERSHAM A CAPPELLA Thursday 10th April 7.30 pm THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH GREAT AMERICAN WINE

7.30 pm THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK WITH GREAT AMERICAN WINE Saturday 12th April 7.30 pm SOUTH BUCKS CHORAL SOCIETY

7.30 pm SOUTH BUCKS CHORAL SOCIETY Sunday 13th April 4.00 pm INTRODUCING CHRIS HOPKINS AT PENN HOUSE SOLD OUT

4.00 pm INTRODUCING CHRIS HOPKINS AT PENN HOUSE SOLD OUT Tuesday 22nd April 8.00 pm 'DESERT ISLAND DISCS' WITH IAIN LEDINGHAM IN CONVERSATION WITH JAMES LUCKHURST

8.00 pm 'DESERT ISLAND DISCS' WITH IAIN LEDINGHAM IN CONVERSATION WITH JAMES LUCKHURST Saturday 26th April 8.00 pm IAIN LEDINGHAM’S GRAND FAREWELL CONCERT AS FESTIVAL ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

This year’s festival is not just a celebration of music, but a farewell to a musical visionary who has shaped Amersham’s cultural landscape for over 40 years.

Music lovers who join the Friends of the Amersham Festival gain early booking access and are invited to special events throughout the season.

Key Friend Events:

Friends Reception (April 22nd) – Taking place after our Desert Island Discs evening, this will be a unique opportunity to meet Iain, Chris, our sponsors, and patron

(April 22nd) – Taking place after our Desert Island Discs evening, this will be a unique opportunity to meet Iain, Chris, our sponsors, and patron Salon Concert at Penn House (April 13th) – An intimate event at the home of Countess Howe, offering a chance to be introduced to Chris Hopkins in an elegant setting.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime festival, celebrating the achievements of Iain Ledingham and welcoming Chris Hopkins as he takes the festival into a new chapter.

🎟 Book your tickets now: www.ticketsource.co.uk/amershamfestivalofmusic

Full festival details: www.amershamfestival.org/programme