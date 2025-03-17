PACT’s Marathon in May challenge – bigger and better than ever! Exciting new ways to raise funds for adoption and trauma recovery charity

Parents And Children Together (PACT) is calling for adults, children and pets to take part in its Marathon in May challenge to support its work with families, women and children.

The popular event returns bigger and better than ever this year, with four challenges to take part in over the 31 days of May:

26.2 miles for adults

Ultra for the super keen wishing to do multiple marathons

Mini Marathon of 10 miles for children under 16

Walkiethon for pets

PACT's Marathon in May

Participants can run, walk, hike, cycle or wheel the miles, and can cover the distance either individually or together as a family or group of colleagues or friends.

With so much flexibility, Marathon in May is a challenge anyone can do. Keen walkers, runners or cyclists can attempt multiple marathons and compete to reach the top of the leaderboard, while those who want to use the challenge to get more active can break down the distance into daily or weekly amounts. Many people take part as a family and find the challenge a great way to be more active with their children and canine friends.

PACT trustee Chris Foote who took part in 2024 said: “Taking part in the Marathon in May challenge was great fun and it encouraged me to improve my fitness. I surprised myself by completing almost twice the distance in the month and having a great time doing it – not least climbing the Malvern Hills.

“I would encourage anyone to take part – you can do as much or as little as you like each day and it’s surprising how quickly the miles mount up. My friends and family were very supportive and it was great to be able to support the valuable work of PACT whilst having fun.”

It costs £15 per adult to register, which includes a welcome pack, a colour by mile chart, medal and certificate. Children and pets can take part with a participating adult for just £5. PACT also provides the option for participants to raise further funds throughout May if they wish.

Anyone who registers for Marathon in May before 31st March can take advantage of an early bird offer where adults pay just £12 to take part.

A previous participant said this provided extra motivation to help her reach her goal: “I loved having something to work for and knowing we get a little bit of bling is always a bonus!” Another said: “I loved the tracking sheet – my five-year-old son did the challenge with me and really enjoyed colouring in each day.”

All the proceeds from Marathon in May will be used to help PACT’s work building and strengthening families. The charity supports people across the Thames Valley and beyond through adoption services, therapeutic support, its Alana House women’s community project and its Bounce Back 4 Kids domestic abuse recovery programme.

Natausha van Vliet, Chief Executive of PACT, said: “Marathon in May has been running for six years now and it is a fun and easy way to raise funds to support our work. It’s always great to hear the lovely stories from everyone taking part, whatever their age and ability. I hope this will be our most successful challenge yet!”

Julie MacLean, Events and Supporter Engagement Assistant, added: “The really great thing about Marathon in May is you can complete the challenge however you would like, whether it’s walking a mile a day, or running or cycling a few miles every weekend. It’s perfect for anyone who has ever wanted to do a marathon but maybe not all in one go.”

“We’re all really excited to see what our participants get up to this year. Do join us if you can.”

To find out more and to register visit www.pactcharity.org/marathon-in-may. If you would like more information or have any questions, please get in touch with our engagement team by emailing [email protected].