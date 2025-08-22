Oxfordshire pub to host summer festival fundraiser for local community in award-winning garden

A Grade II listed pub in Shiplake, Henley-on-Thames, is hosting its third annual summer festival, bringing together live music, family activities and community fundraising in a free one-day event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 12pm, the event aims to raise money for The Cowshed, a local charity that provides quality clothing and other essential items to individuals and families in crisis. Funds raised will specifically support the charity’s back-to-school campaign, helping children get ready for the new school year ahead. Last year, the festival raised significant funds for Nomad Henley, which supports disadvantaged and vulnerable young people and families in the local community.

This year’s festival will include performances from Kaw Regis, a Latin jazz musician (1pm), and JPR Music, a Henley-based two-piece act performing contemporary pop covers (7pm). A silent disco will take place during the evening and free ice cream will be available for children throughout the day. Traditional games like boules will also be on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Sikkens, owner of The Plough Shiplake, said: "Our vision for the pub has always been about creating a space that fosters a genuine sense of community. We aim to preserve that authentic country pub atmosphere while serving as a hub for Shiplake and beyond. I think Hestia Festival really embodies that ethos perfectly. It’s an occasion to come together, enjoy our garden in full bloom and to support local families.”

The Plough Shiplake’s Hestia Garden, a landscaped space adjoining the pub that has received national recognition for its design.

She continued: “Partnering with The Cowshed felt like a natural choice. They provide practical support to families facing difficult times and their back-to-school campaign is a great example of the difference they make. It’s a simple, direct way to help children feel prepared and confident for the year ahead and the money we raise will go towards making that happen. Knowing the festival can have a real, local impact gives the day an added sense of purpose."

Hestia Garden, named after the Greek goddess of home and domesticity, was designed as a communal outdoor dining space. Created in collaboration with landscaping and designers Rigden Studio, the garden earned the Society of Garden Designers’ 2025 ‘New Designer’ Award and became the first pub garden to be shortlisted as a finalist in the awards’ Public Realm Landscapes & Gardens category.

Features include a Mediterranean-inspired sensory planting scheme, open-air kitchen serving handcrafted pizzas – which will be served during the event – à la carte menus, two outdoor fire pits and an integrated sound system and lighting for ambience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hestia Festival is free to attend, and donations to The Cowshed will be accepted throughout the day. Visit: https://www.theploughshiplake.co.uk/the-plough-events/hestia-festival2025.

For reservations or to find out more about The Plough Shiplake, visit: https://www.theploughshiplake.co.uk/.