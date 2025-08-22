Oxfordshire pub to host summer festival fundraiser for local community in award-winning garden
Starting at 12pm, the event aims to raise money for The Cowshed, a local charity that provides quality clothing and other essential items to individuals and families in crisis. Funds raised will specifically support the charity’s back-to-school campaign, helping children get ready for the new school year ahead. Last year, the festival raised significant funds for Nomad Henley, which supports disadvantaged and vulnerable young people and families in the local community.
This year’s festival will include performances from Kaw Regis, a Latin jazz musician (1pm), and JPR Music, a Henley-based two-piece act performing contemporary pop covers (7pm). A silent disco will take place during the evening and free ice cream will be available for children throughout the day. Traditional games like boules will also be on offer.
Jill Sikkens, owner of The Plough Shiplake, said: "Our vision for the pub has always been about creating a space that fosters a genuine sense of community. We aim to preserve that authentic country pub atmosphere while serving as a hub for Shiplake and beyond. I think Hestia Festival really embodies that ethos perfectly. It’s an occasion to come together, enjoy our garden in full bloom and to support local families.”
She continued: “Partnering with The Cowshed felt like a natural choice. They provide practical support to families facing difficult times and their back-to-school campaign is a great example of the difference they make. It’s a simple, direct way to help children feel prepared and confident for the year ahead and the money we raise will go towards making that happen. Knowing the festival can have a real, local impact gives the day an added sense of purpose."
Hestia Garden, named after the Greek goddess of home and domesticity, was designed as a communal outdoor dining space. Created in collaboration with landscaping and designers Rigden Studio, the garden earned the Society of Garden Designers’ 2025 ‘New Designer’ Award and became the first pub garden to be shortlisted as a finalist in the awards’ Public Realm Landscapes & Gardens category.
Features include a Mediterranean-inspired sensory planting scheme, open-air kitchen serving handcrafted pizzas – which will be served during the event – à la carte menus, two outdoor fire pits and an integrated sound system and lighting for ambience.
Hestia Festival is free to attend, and donations to The Cowshed will be accepted throughout the day. Visit: https://www.theploughshiplake.co.uk/the-plough-events/hestia-festival2025.
For reservations or to find out more about The Plough Shiplake, visit: https://www.theploughshiplake.co.uk/.