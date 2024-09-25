Oxfordshire attraction offering locals' discount this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stonor Park & Gardens is offering its local communities a specially discounted ticket to enjoy its beautiful surroundings or let off steam in its adventure playground this weekend.

Anyone living in the RG9 postcode is offered a 25 per cent reduction on tickets for this weekend - Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September.

Lord Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “Whether you wander through our tranquil grounds admiring the changing colours of the season, or you let off steam in our adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow, Stonor is a beautiful space for everyone to enjoy.

“We want to celebrate our community, giving them chance to make lasting memories during one of the loveliest months of the year, with the benefit of reduced-price tickets.”

Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park

Tumblestone Hollow’s impressive play area features slides, zipwires, high level walkways, look-outs, climbing nets and a water-play area, with plenty of opportunities for youngsters to explore and burn off energy.

Stonor, home of the Stonor family for the last 850 years, will be open on Sundays. The historic building, with its 250 acres of sweeping grounds, was constructed on the site of an ancient stone circle dating back to the late Neolithic age.

The delightful 17th Century Italianate Pleasure Garden offers seasonal serenity with its Renaissance ponds and fountains. Stroll amongst the ancient yews, clipped box hedges and abundant plants and flowers, before unearthing a secluded Japanese-style hideaway.

The Old Kitchen Garden was replanted as a flower garden by Elisabeth, Lady Camoys in 1980. More recently it has been developed by Lady Ailsa Camoys, who trained in landscape design before working for eminent garden architects and designers Tom Stuart-Smith, Jinny Blom and Todd Longstaffe-Gowan.

Stonor House

Visitors can enjoy a well-earned lunch with a freshly made woodfired pizza from The Rumble Huts, along with locally-sourced gourmet burgers. For dessert, creamy Italian gelato and American-style milkshakes are on the menu.

Open from 9:30am to 5:30pm over both weekends, adult prices start from £8.50, children over 105cm start from £9.50, children between 92cm and 105cm start from £7.50 and those under 92cm are free*. Stonor Park recommends booking online for the best prices.

For more information and to book tickets for Tumblestone Hollow and Stonor Park, please visit www.stonor.com

To claim 25 per cent discounted tickets, visitors will need to present a recent utility bill on arrival at the Visitor Centre.