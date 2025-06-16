Open Weekend 2025

Celebrating creativity across Bucks – discover free and low-cost cultural events this summer during Open Weekend, 28-31 August 2025.

Open Weekend is back for 2025 – join in the fifth year of our vibrant, Bucks-wide event full of creative activities to try out and have a go!

Discover the richness of Buckinghamshire culture over one long weekend, as organisations across the county welcome you with free and low-cost, family-friendly summer activities including music, theatre, online events, heritage experiences, tours, trails, outdoor fun, and arts & crafts workshops.

Keep an eye on: https://buckinghamshireculture.org/projects/open-weekend/ for the full programme — we’ll be updating it regularly as more events are confirmed!

Open Weekend involves arts, heritage, sports and environmental organisations working together to share and celebrate creativity and culture in Buckinghamshire. The event is Coordinated by Buckinghamshire Culture, delivered by venues and organisations across the county.

Open Weekend is made possible thanks to investment from the Rothschild Foundation and Buckinghamshire Council, whose support helps celebrate and connect communities through culture.