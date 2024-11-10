Nostalgia and natter at Discover Bucks Museum

15 November & 13 December, join our friendly group to chat and remember some of the treasures from your past.

Come and join Robert Ross, Britain’s Comedy Historian, and all-round lover of popular culture, for an informal and relaxed opportunity to mingle, make new friends, and remember some of the treasures from your past, whether it’s favourite television shows, pop music, books, or whatever else makes you smile with fondness.

Plus there will be hot drinks and biscuits!

The monthly gatherings will take place at 11am on:

Talks, discoverables and chatter!

Friday 15 November

Friday 13 December

£5.00 per person – includes free tea/coffee and biscuits and admission to the rest of the Museum.