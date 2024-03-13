Nick Wheeler OBE, to talk at The University of Buckingham as part of speaker series

Nick Wheeler, founded Charles Tyrwhitt while at Bristol University in 1986, prioritising top-quality shirts, value, and service. In 1990, he kickstarted the business with a fortunate investment and expanded globally, now boasting 44 stores worldwide and a diverse product range. Wheeler’s commitment to quality and service led to him being awarded an OBE for his contributions to the retail sector in December 2017. There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm. Registration is free and all are welcome. This talk will be taking place in the Vinson Building Auditorium. Please register for your place at this link.