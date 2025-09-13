New venue for Aylesbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show this September

Aylesbury's Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show has a new venue

Aylesbury’s regular Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show has a new venue. This September’s event will now be held at the Wades Centre, Princes Risborough, on Saturday 27th September from 12-6pm.

The show, previously held at the Grange School, has been moved by organisers Deer Spirit, after the school became unavailable due to recent changes in the school's hire agreement.

Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn said: “Due to a lack of suitable, available venues in Aylesbury, we have moved a few miles down the road to the lovely Wades Centre in Princes Risborough, which is a nice modern venue set in a park, with a great café onsite.”

Julie added: “When it became clear that we could no longer use the Grange School, we searched all over for an alternative venue in Aylesbury, but of the few town venues suitable for an event of this size, none were available.”

Finding venues in Aylesbury is an ongoing problem for event organisers. Historical venues such as Hazell’s Club, Stocklake Social and the Nalgo Club have long been demolished, as more recently, have the Ex-Services Club in Walton Street, Aylesbury United FC's function room and of course, the Civic Centre. These large central venues have not been replaced, and the smaller community centres that remain, don’t have the parking space to support medium to large scale events, and in any case, tend to be full with regular weekend group bookings. The one exception is Roman Park Hall on Berryfields, which was unavailable on September 27th, but which will host Aylesbury’s Christmas Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show on Sunday November 23rd.

The September 27th Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing event at the Wades Centre will feature the usual popular line-up of holistic therapists, wellbeing experts, and tarot and psychic readers. Retailers will be selling crystals, handmade jewellery, arts and crafts, wellbeing products and much more. Talks and workshops will cover a host of self-help, spiritual, esoteric and wellbeing topics.

Deer Spirit’s Julie Fenn, also a spiritual teacher and author, will be promoting her series of spiritual, self-help and wellbeing books at the event. “It’s a different venue, but it’s the same show,” she said. “Come along for your usual day of relaxation, discovery and inspiration. Pick up a few early Christmas gifts or just mix with like-minded people.”