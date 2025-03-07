New Ultra & Marathon launched by Race Harborough

Race Harborough have launched a new Ultra and Marathon to their 2025 events programme.

The Three Shires Way Ultra & Marathon takes place on Saturday, 21st June and offers 50 mile ultra and marathon distances through the quiet rural landscapes and ancient woodlands of Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Northamptonshire, along the Three Shires Way.

Wide, uninterrupted trails make for a quick course, with both race distances finishing at Grafham Water on the longest day of the year!

Being a bridleway, the Three Shires Way is well marked with waymarkers, so navigation is made easy and additional route marking will be provided where extra help may be required.

The 50 mile ultra starts at Hanslope Village Hall, and the marathon starts at Yelden Village Hall. Coaches will transport runners to the start of both races from Grafham Water, removing the logistical headache that a point to point race can sometimes present, and parking for runners at Graham Water is just £5 for the day (as opposed to the usual £12 fee).

Fantastic views are guaranteed on both routes, as the Three Shires Way skirts several small, historic villages, such as Emberton, Lavendon, Knotting, Yelden, Shelton, Covington, Spaldwick and Easton.

Mary Pearson, Race Director, said: “We’re delighted to add a third ultra to our event programme, as well as a marathon for those who prefer trail-based marathons to road. Whether you’re stepping up in distance or looking for a decent challenge through wonderful countryside, both races are suitable for beginners and seasoned runners alike.”

Entries for the both races are open and can be made via raceharborough.co.uk/three-shires-way-ultra-and-marathon/