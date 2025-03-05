New play celebrates local theatre talent

Buckinghamshire’s award-winning theatre & storytelling company Unbound have announced a brand-new one-act play showcasing the very best up-and-coming local talent (on stage and off), with the project set to debut at two Bucks venues this March.

I’m Angry But Look at this Dog is an original short play by Wycombe-based writer and actor Harry Lock. It will receive its premiere at Aylesbury’s Queens Park Arts Centre from Friday 21 March, where it plays for three performances, as well as a one-off performance at Wycombe Arts Centre on Saturday 22 March. The synopsis of the play reads:

Rumour has it there's a riot on the way. 'The Revolution for Societal Refocus' have announced it on social media, in response to the government's failure to meet their environmental reform targets. But when and where does it begin? And how far will it go? Jack, a passionate and opinionated young man, is watching the news relentlessly for updates. His flatmates, Chloe and Luke, are more easily distracted. They care, but only as far as it affects them. As the riots escalate, fear and tension rises inside the flat...

The play won the 2024 ‘New Voices’ writing commission and will be directed by Unbound’s creative producer Dario Knight.

Tayler Marshall, Laike Twiss, and Grace Hussey-Burd rehearsing 'I'm Angry, But Look at this Dog' by Harry Lock.

“Getting to champion new writing is always a very exciting opportunity,” says Dario. “As soon as I saw the title of Harry’s script, my attention was well and truly grabbed! What a name for a play, eh? Still, it’s the story and the characters that won Harry the commission. There's something "state of the nation" about it, but then again it's more quicksilver than that. Perhaps it's more "state of mind". Where are we in the grand scheme of things? Where do we stand when it comes to engaging with the news cycle, global changes, and each other? The question that really pervades the play is: "What does the future hold?" We're not here to give you the answer, but we've a few things to say about the question...”

The ‘New Voices’ writing commission launched in 2023. The first winning play – Aliens Do Exist by Micky Scott – won widespread audience acclaim for its exploration of a young woman’s experiences with neurodivergence, when it debuted at QPAC last Spring. I’m Angry But Look at this Dog will be the sophomore ‘New Voices’ production, with a third play to follow in 2026 as part of the three-year funding from the Rothschild Foundation.

“Buckinghamshire is full of fantastic talent,” says Dario. “However, ask any local actor, writer, or director working in theatre and they’ll tell you that opportunities to work in the county itself are few and far between. We’ve some amazing theatre spaces, but the emphasis on programming is to receive shows already on tour, not to create new ones.”

“Queens Park Arts Centre’s Limelight Theatre has a 40+ year history of creating and staging new work, but that’s reliant on volunteers to bring shows to life. Unbound have been staging original productions for just over a decade, and we’re determined to add in paid opportunities for local storytellers alongside our bedrock of volunteer-led projects. The Rothschild Foundation’s amazing support has enabled us to create a platform for local creatives and begin to plug the talent drain out of the county.”

I’m Angry But Look at this Dog will be performed by more Bucks-based talent. The production stars Tayler Marshall as Jack, Grace Hussey-Burd as Chloe, and Laike Twiss as Luke. Laike will be a familiar face to Aylesbury residents, as they have served as the town’s official Bard since April 2024, attending all manner of local events with specially written odes to celebrate local people, places, and attractions.

“Rehearsing with our fantastic cast has been a great joy over the last two months,” Dario explains. “The New Voices project has given us an opportunity to make new connections with local talent including Tayler and Grace, and also to work with folks we’ve known for a while now but in a different way, as is the case with Laike. Seeing the trio bring Harry’s timely and witty script to life has shown just how much talent there is on our doorstep, and it’s a privilege to bring it to audiences.”

Joining the cast, Harry and Dario on the project is V Hayward. A recent graduate of Durham University, V is an ecoscenographer, designing sets and costume for theatre and live performance. With experience constructing and sourcing their designs themself, V has a strong focus on designing with a consciousness for environmental impact embedded in every decision, and is committed to creating designs that can be realised in a sustainable manner in line with the Theatre Green Book.

“Working with V has really opened up a discussion for Unbound and QPAC about how to make our working practices sustainable,” says Dario. “Their insight into these new ways of working of course link with the subject matter of Harry’s script, but also demonstrate some key principles that will make making theatre that bit more eco-friendly. Though our three-year funded work will be concluding in a year’s time, I hope we’ll be able to find further grants to continue championing long-term change to both the platforms available to local talent, and also the various impacts those projects have on where we live.”

The play will run for four performances, starting at Queens Park Arts Centre’s Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury on Friday 21 March (7.30pm). Saturday 22 March sees the show back at the Limelight for a 2.30pm matinee, before moving to Wycombe Arts Centre for a 7.30pm performance. The play then returns to QPAC for a final curtain on Sunday 23 March at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the production – priced at £10 standard / £8 concessions – are available now from www.queensparkarts.com and www.wycombeartscentre.com

Each performance will be followed by a Q+A with the cast and crew, hosted by Bucks-based actor, writer, and broadcaster Amy Holmes.

For more information about Unbound’s programme of storytelling activities across theatre, audio, and film, www.unboundtheatre.co.uk or follow @unboundtheatre on social media.