New local Judo Club in Buckinghamshire
Bucks Judo club is coming to Akeley, Buckingham from April 2024.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bucks Judo is an affiliated Judo Club with the governing body, The British Judo Assocication.
Bucks Judo will be running sessions from the prestigious local school, Akeley Wood Senior School. The sessions will be on Wednesdays. 7-8pm for 5-15 year olds and 8-9pm for 15 years +.
The head coach of Bucks Judo is Former Team GB Athlete and 6 times British Champion, Jodie Caller.
The first session is on the 24th April 2024. The first session is free.
Please check out our website for more infomation- www.bucksjudo.com. If you would like to get in touch, then please email us at [email protected].