New local Judo Club in Buckinghamshire

Bucks Judo is an affiliated Judo Club with the governing body, The British Judo Assocication.

Bucks Judo will be running sessions from the prestigious local school, Akeley Wood Senior School. The sessions will be on Wednesdays. 7-8pm for 5-15 year olds and 8-9pm for 15 years +.

The head coach of Bucks Judo is Former Team GB Athlete and 6 times British Champion, Jodie Caller.

The first session is on the 24th April 2024. The first session is free.