New in Thame, Meadowcroft Day Centre for over 65s free trial taster week 28 April – 2 May
Meadowcroft Day Centre will operate every weekday from 10am to 4pm. Everyone who attends can enjoy a full day of activities and entertainment, along with a hot lunch and refreshments.
Regular attendees will have the opportunity to make friends and enjoy being part of a safe and sociable environment. The Day Centre helps to combat loneliness and offers family carers valuable free time, knowing their loved one is being cared for by professional staff.
During the Taster Week newcomers can try out the Day Centre free of charge (usual price £42 per day, sometimes subsidised by the Local Authority), subject to a short care assessment. The Day Centre will run activities every morning and afternoon, such as quizzes, game challenges, baking and bingo.
Specific events scheduled for the Taster Week include entertainment from Guitarist Tony, afternoon tea, beer and board games, and gardening themed arts and crafts.
Rachel Greenough, Home Manager, said: “We encourage local over 65-year-old residents to come and try out the service with a complimentary place during our Taster Week, 28 April – 2 May. The Day Centre offers care and companionship in a safe environment. It offers opportunities for older people to come together and make friends, try new activities and make memories.”
To find out more, secure a free place during the Taster Week, or book paid places, contact Meadowcroft on 01844 212934, or email [email protected].