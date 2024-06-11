New family attraction to launch in Aylesbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new attraction is poised to launch in Aylesbury later this month that will deliver innovative and thrilling experiences for families and friends in the town.

VRXtra Aylesbury will be opening in the Friars Square Shopping Centre on 29 June and will be the ultimate virtual reality entertainment centre featuring a state-of-the-art dedicated VR studio with up to 16 players with VR headsets and 12 tethered stations being able to take part in the most immersive gaming experience in the UK as individuals or in teams.

There will be a collection of more than 50 games to explore and play with solo games and multiplayer titles available as well as VR Escape Rooms with 12 unique stories to immerse yourself in each with different challenges and stories that will test a team’s co-operation and problem-solving skills to escape in time.

There is also four Free-Roam VR with up to six Arcade Free-Roam Experiences available to enjoy and Smash Point where invites friends to work together or against each to shoot and stun each other with a collection of VR weapons.

The centre can also be used for educational purposes, which will make it the perfect choice for schools who are looking for VR experiences to bring some lessons to life.

Talking about the new collaboration, Rich Beese, co-founder of We Do Play, the brand behind the launch of VRXtra said: “I am so excited to be bringing VRXtra to Aylesbury, only the second site in the UK after the launch of this latest VR concept in Gloucester. Friends and family are invited to immerse themselves in the world of VR, from gaming, arcade experiences to VR Escape Rooms, VRXtra is the best VR entertainment experience in the UK. I can’t wait for Aylesbury residents to experience it.

“VRXtra in Gloucester has proved a real success, with customers describing it as a ‘brilliant experience, the next level immersion and fun’ and ‘really good value for money’.”