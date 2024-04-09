New Chesham Fringe Festival celebrates local and international talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesham Fringe Festival will showcase over 100 acts across ten central venues from the 25th to 27th of May 2024. Whether you enjoy music, comedy, poetry, cabaret, or theatre, this Fringe Festival has something for everyone.

The inaugural festival supports the innovative Chesham community by hosting shows at local venues, including Chesham United Football Club and the Elgiva Theatre, along with independent cafes and pubs. Funds are being raised throughout the festival for Chesham-based charities and organisations, such as Rotary Club of Chesham Valley, The Theatre Shed, Love Lowndes, and The Not Forgotten.

Modelled on the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Chesham Fringe Festival welcomes a vibrant array of local, national and international talent. The festival serves as a platform for acts preparing for Edinburgh, offering festival-goers a sneak peek into some of the finest performances of 2024.

Fringe Logo

Enjoy a broad selection of talent, with musical acts ranging from disco/soul legends ‘Odyssey’, renowned Foo Fighters tribute band ‘Fore Fighters’, and 90’s pop icons ‘Let Loose’ celebrating the 30th anniversary of their hit summer anthem “Crazy For You”, which reached No. 2 in the UK charts. For the Jazz-lovers, Sarah-Jane Morris (of Communards fame) is performing after recently headlining her “Sisterhood” show at The Alexandra Palace Theatre. Confirmed comedy acts include Andy Zaltzman from Radio 4’s The News Quiz, Dominic Holland, Olaf Falafel, Marcel Lucont, and Robin Ince, promising a weekend full of laughter.

If that wasn’t enough, there are ‘Edinburgh Fringe’ quality theatre productions, kids’ shows, improv, magic and cabaret. Tickets are on sale and selling fast, with Ninia Benjamin’s show selling out in record time.

A member of the Chesham Fringe Festival Organising Committee, Mark Rann, said, “Bringing a fringe festival to Chesham is about high street regeneration and establishing Chesham as the arts and entertainment centre of Buckinghamshire by showcasing the best of local, national and international talent.”

Fringe Committee member Ian Slack said, “We’re aware that people aren’t flush with money right now, so we’ve included ‘Free Fringe’ events where people can enjoy some cracking performances for free, with the option of donations. We also have a secret megastar confirmed who will busk for their chosen charity.”

He added, “One of the unique things we wanted to do was make the festival ‘family friendly’, so selected venues will be open to all ages up to 9pm. We love that families can introduce their kids to live music and theatre this way.”

Chesham is a bustling market town on the end of the Metropolitan Tube line, surrounded by parks and farmland in the Chess Valley with great local attractions. Its combination of creative facilities and innovative talent makes Chesham a prime creative hub in the Chilterns, which the festival is dedicated to showcasing.